Melbourne: Glenn Maxwell says he has got "no demons" in his head now, reaping the rewards of a break he took to deal with mental health issues.

Maxwell, who took a short break from the game in October last year, made a roaring return in the ongoing Big Bash League, scoring runs at will while leading Melbourne Stars.

He struck an unbeaten 83 off 45 balls on Friday night to guide Stars to a seven-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades.

And the 31-year-old right-hander thanked Cricket Australia for supporting him and insisted that he had greatly benefited from the break.

"I've had no baggage coming in. I think back to the break I had and I'm so thankful that Cricket Australia and all the powers that be were able to grant me that break to get myself right, because I think I'm starting to see the benefits now," Maxwell was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I've got no demons in my head. I've been able to sort of get everything off my chest."

Although he has been ignored from Australia's ODI team currently touring India, Maxwell remains an integral part in the limited overs formats.

By his own admission, Maxwell said he has nothing to prove to the national selectors.

He said he deserved to be dropped from the Australia ODI squad following his below-par performance in last year's World Cup in the United Kingdom.

"No, not really, this (BBL) is T20 cricket, they're playing one-day cricket," Maxwell said when asked whether he is disappointed with the ODI snub.

"One-day cricket is completely different. They were probably right, my World Cup wasn't good enough and I'll just keep trying to do as well as I can for the Stars and keep leading them to wins.

