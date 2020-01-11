First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
IRE in WI | 2nd ODI Jan 09, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 12, 2020
OMA vs NAM
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
IRE in WI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

I've got no demons in my head, I've been able to sort of get everything off my chest, says Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell, who took a short break from the game in October last year, made a roaring return in the ongoing Big Bash League, scoring runs at will while leading Melbourne Stars.

Press Trust of India, Jan 11, 2020 12:36:41 IST

Melbourne: Glenn Maxwell says he has got "no demons" in his head now, reaping the rewards of a break he took to deal with mental health issues.

Ive got no demons in my head, Ive been able to sort of get everything off my chest, says Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has been in fine form for Melbourne Stars in the BBL. Image credit: Twitter/@StarsBBL

Maxwell, who took a short break from the game in October last year, made a roaring return in the ongoing Big Bash League, scoring runs at will while leading Melbourne Stars.

He struck an unbeaten 83 off 45 balls on Friday night to guide Stars to a seven-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades.

And the 31-year-old right-hander thanked Cricket Australia for supporting him and insisted that he had greatly benefited from the break.

"I've had no baggage coming in. I think back to the break I had and I'm so thankful that Cricket Australia and all the powers that be were able to grant me that break to get myself right, because I think I'm starting to see the benefits now," Maxwell was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I've got no demons in my head. I've been able to sort of get everything off my chest."

Although he has been ignored from Australia's ODI team currently touring India, Maxwell remains an integral part in the limited overs formats.

By his own admission, Maxwell said he has nothing to prove to the national selectors.

He said he deserved to be dropped from the Australia ODI squad following his below-par performance in last year's World Cup in the United Kingdom.

"No, not really, this (BBL) is T20 cricket, they're playing one-day cricket," Maxwell said when asked whether he is disappointed with the ODI snub.

"One-day cricket is completely different. They were probably right, my World Cup wasn't good enough and I'll just keep trying to do as well as I can for the Stars and keep leading them to wins.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 11, 2020 12:36:41 IST

Tags : Cricket Mental Health, Glenn Maxwell, Glenn Maxwell Mental Health, Mental Health, Mental Health In Cricket, Mental Health In Sports

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all