‘I’ve been cropped out of Ravi Shastri’s life’: Nasser Hussain on an epic banter with Ravi Shastri

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and England Captain Nasser Hussain entered in an epic banter in the commentary box during the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match between India and England at Edgbaston.

On day 1 of the Test, the duo on the commentary panel of Sky Sports debated over the use of the Decision Review System (DRS) in the Test series between the two sides in England in 2011. Shastri was not pleased with Hussain’s stance on India refusing the DRS entirely. However, the debate was settled on Day 1 itself.

A pleasure to be apart of the #BlueforBob at Edgbaston - a great man and a great cause fighting the prostate cancer that took him. There’s still time to donate if you can - https://t.co/tkbgMaCNBZ @KP24 @nassercricket @Athersmike @KumarSanga2 @markbutcher72 pic.twitter.com/LPnWrXu04E — Ian Ward (@WardyShorts) July 2, 2022

Ravi Shastri subsequently posted a photo of the commentary panel on Twitter, which did not include Hussain.

While Sky Sports showed two tweets, including the one wherein Hussain was cropped, he poked fun at Shastri over the photo wherein he was cropped. “I’ve just been cropped out of Ravi Shastri’s life, cancelled! Where am I, Ravi? I mean you put your arm around me yesterday and said we getting on well, we put everything behind us, [but] obviously not. Look he’s tagged everyone else apart from me…” “I can’t imagine Ravi Shastri went over back at the hotel and spend time editing the photograph,” He continued. Kevin Pietersen enjoyed the banter and burst into laughter throughout the incident. Shastri was seen mocking a hammer punch over Pietersen’s head. Sky Sports later tweeted a video of the incident.

"I've just been cropped out of Ravi Shastri's life, cancelled!" Ravi (or was it? ) broke Nasser's heart #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/gAzr8TP7b6 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 3, 2022

While there was some serious banter on the field between Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow, the commentators had their own way of having a fight in the box. Shastri later tweeted a photo with Hussain and captioned it, "This is a @nassercricket appreciation tweet. Still grumpy just about to smile. Trickster at the back @KP24."



Meanwhile, England were set a target of 378 runs as India were dismissed for 245 in their second innings. India lead the series 2-1. Winning the match will mark a series win for visitors after 14 years.

