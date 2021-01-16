'It's not particularly fun': England captain Heather Knight eager to burst out of bubble in New Zealand

England women's captain Heather Knight is confident she will cope with a two-week quarantine in New Zealand safe in the knowledge she can return to something like a familiar routine when she leads her side in their limited over series with the White Ferns.
England were meant to be defending their 50-over World Cup title in New Zealand next month but the coronavirus pandemic has seen that tournament postponed until 2022.
They will now play New Zealand in three one-day internationals and the same number of Twenty20 matches.
England fly out on 24 January and then complete a fortnight's quarantine.
New Zealand, however, has been one of the world's most successful countries in containing COVID-19, with only 25 deaths among a population of five million as of last month.
England Women had a taste of bubble life when holed up in a hotel across the road from Derby's County Ground during their hastily arranged five-match T20 series against the West Indies -- their only internationals of the 2020 home season.
"We've experienced bubble life as cricketers and it's manageable but it's not particularly fun," Knight told a conference call on Thursday.
"It's obviously what we need to do at the moment but just a carrot of being able to live normally and enjoy the amazing things that come with touring is something we're massively excited to do."
England will be without injured World Cup-winning seamer Anya Shrubsole but their 16-strong squad includes left-armer Tash Farrant while teenage fast bowler Issy Wong will train alongside the group to aid her development.
"I think it's a really important tour in the context of women's cricket internationally, being able to get the game on and so much hard work has gone into it," said Knight.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Zimbabwe have not hosted any team since the COVID-19 outbreak last March, which brought to a grinding halt all sporting activities globally.
Misbah, who has lost all three away Test series in his 15 months in charge, blamed an extended stay in New Zealand coronavirus isolation for the latest failure.
Skipper Williamson and Henry Nicholls were unbeaten on 112 and 89 respectively at close of play on Day 2, having forged an unbroken 215-run stand to guide New Zealand to 286/3.