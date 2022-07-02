'It’s Broad getting Yuvified by Bumrah': Twitter reacts as pacer concedes most expensive over in Test history

It was a mixed bag for Stuart Broad at Edgbaston on Saturday. The English pacer dismissed Mohammad Shami to scalp his 550th wicket in Tests. However, he also conceded 35 runs in an over later on.

Bumrah smashed Broad all over the park for 4, 5 wides, 6 (no-ball), 4, 4, 4, 6 and 1. Broad now has the unwanted record for conceding the most expensive over in the history of Test cricket. As Bumrah kept whacking the English pacer, Indian fans could not stop grinning.

Watch:

Interestingly, in the 2007 T20 World Cup, India batter Yuvraj Singh took the pacer to the cleaners and slammed six sixes in an over. Even Robin Peterson, who held the previous record for the most expensive over in Tests, commented on Broad leaking 35 runs, and joked that he was sad to lose his record. After Broad created this unwanted record, here’s how Twitter reacted:

Before Jasprit Bumrah, Caribbean legend Brian Lara held the joint record for slamming most runs in an over, alongside George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj. All three of them had smashed 28 runs in an over. Bumrah slammed 29 runs, while the rest were extras.

India finished their first innings at 416. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were the stars of the team, with both southpaws slamming a ton each.

The visitors currently lead 2-1 in the 5-Test series. If this game results in a draw or a win, it will be the side’s first Test series win on English soil since 2007. Under Rahul Dravid’s captaincy, India had won the series 1-0. Currently, Dravid is the head coach of the side, leading to expectations that the team can repeat this milestone under his guidance.

