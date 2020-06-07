First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'It's been interesting': Kane Williamson opens up about his friendship with India captain Virat Kohli

Williamson said Kohli and him have shared honest opinions about the game over the last few years.

Press Trust of India, Jun 07, 2020 13:31:01 IST

Mumbai: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson considers himself "fortunate" to have played the game along side Virat Kohli, and said he has been closely following his Indian counterpart's journey from a young age.

Both Williamson and Kohli featured in the 2008 ICC U19 World Cup in Malaysia, which was lifted by India and since then went on to become modern day greats of the game.

Its been interesting: Kane Williamson opens up about his friendship with India captain Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Photo: @BLACKCAPS

"Yes, we are fortunate to play against each other. It has been great to meet at a young age and follow his (Kohli's) progress as well as his journey," Williamson said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

Infact, it was Kohli's India that beat Williamson's New Zealand in a close semifinal of the 2008 U19 World Cup, which also featured players like Ravindra Jadeja, Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Williamson, who led New Zealand to the 2019 ICC World Cup final, also spoke about his friendship with Kohli and said they have shared honest opinions about the game over the last few years.

"It's been interesting, we've had to play against each other for a long period of time," he said.

"But actually, probably over the last few years we just shared our views on the game, some honest thoughts and found some common grounds despite, perhaps, playing the game little bit differently in terms of physically and may be our on-field characters I suppose," added Williamson.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2020 13:31:01 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, Virat Kohli


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all