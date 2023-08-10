The number four batting spot in ODIs has been a cause of concern for Team India for a long time, more so in a World Cup year like this one.

Ever since Yuvraj Singh’s retirement, no batter has successfully settled in at number four in ODIs, according to India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 805 runs in 20 matches at an average of 47.35 while batting two down, but has not played competitive cricket since March owing to a back injury.

KL Rahul is another batter who has been previously tried at number four in ODIs. He has scored 241 runs from nine matches at an average of 40.16 at number four, but a thigh injury midway through IPL 2023 in May meant Rahul too was out of competitive cricket for a prolonged period.

“Look, No. 4 has been an issue for us for a long time. After Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh), nobody has come and settled themselves in. But, for a long period of time, Shreyas (Iyer) has actually batted at No. 4 and he has done well — his numbers are really good,” Rohit said on the sidelines of an event hosted by LaLiga in Mumbai.

“Unfortunately, injuries have given him a bit of trouble; he has been out for a while and that is honestly what has happened in the last 4-5 years. A lot of these guys have got injured and you will always see a new guy coming and playing there,” the skipper added.

Rohit said that the growing injury list has haunted Team India.

“The percentage of injuries that have happened in the last 4-5 years, it is massive. When the players get injured or are not available, you try doing different things with different players — that is what I have to say about No. 4.

“Even before, when I was not the captain, I was watching no? There were so many guys who came in and went out. But injuries kept them away or they were not available or someone lost form,” the 36-year-old continued.

‘Nobody is an automatic choice’

Rohit said that nobody was an automatic choice going into the ODI World Cup, and added that the team management would be happy to wait and watch as far as Iyer’s and Rahul’s road to recovery is concerned.

“Shreyas and KL are coming off not playing anything for four months, big injuries, surgeries rather. Both had surgeries. I know, I had to undergo surgery once and how it feels afterwards, it is quite tough. We have to see, how they respond, what they do,” said the Mumbai cricketer.

“The selection (meeting) will be there in a few days, we will have a good debate about what we can do. But honestly nobody is an automatic choice – they all have to fight for the spot – everyone has to, whether it is a top spot or a bottom spot.

“We have got a lot of names there. We will see what is right combination for us to go in the World Cup but before we have the Asia Cup,” added Rohit.

Rohit, however, said the team management would keep “fingers crossed” on Iyer’s and Rahul’s recovery.

“They (Rahul and Iyer) have been at the NCA for the last four months, working really hard and it looks quite positive so we will keep our fingers crossed,” said Rohit.

The Asia Cup, that starts on 30 August, will be played in a hybrid model, with some matches in Pakistan and some in Sri Lanka. India are in group A with Pakistan and Nepal.

Rohit urged his players to bat well in pressure situations.

“We will see, we want to win but at the same time there are a lot of questions that we need answers of. But in the Asia Cup, I want to see some of the guys batting under pressure against quality teams,” said the right-handed batter.

“I still want to see those things, so we will wait and see what happens, but it is always nice to have a lot of names, rather than just one or two names. I hope they are fit in time – firstly that is the most important,” he added.

The Asia Cup will be followed by a three-match ODI series at home against Australia in September. The ODI World Cup gets underway on 5 October, with India playing their first match against Australia on 8 October in Chennai.