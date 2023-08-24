Returning India pacer Prasidh Krishna has said that he and Jasprit Bumrah were eager to continue their pace bowling partnership for India in upcoming tournaments.

Both the bowlers returned to the Indian team after a prolonged absence due to their respective back injuries, when the Men in Blue, under Bumrah toured Ireland for a three-match T20I series recently.

Both Bumrah and Prasidh finished the series with four wickets each.

Building upto the series, the two had been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. According to Krishna, working with Bumrah at the NCA has been a valuable experience.

“Personally, I’ve always looked up to him because of his abilities and the way he keeps it simple. His knack of executing under pressure is something I’ve admired for a long time. Fortunately, I had ample time to be alongside him during our recovery period at the NCA.

“It was often us working together, sticking to a planned approach. This gave us the opportunity to learn more about each other – how we prepare, and how we respond to in-game situations. It’s been a valuable experience. He’s also been supportive, whether it’s discussing cricket, mental aspects, or rehabilitation concerns. Our partnership is going great, and we’re eager to continue it,” Krishna told JioCinema.

Krishna is part of India’s Asia Cup squad along with Bumrah. The 27-year-old said that his focus ahead of the continental showpiece was on regaining his rhythm.

“Having eight-nine one-dayers before the World Cup, coupled with the warm-up matches, is highly beneficial for our preparation. India has played a lot of one-day matches, and this has led to a clear understanding within each player about their respective roles in contributing to the team’s success.

“On a personal note, my focus is on achieving consistency and finding my rhythm. I’m striving to be the best version of myself and take things forward from there,” said Krishna.

While talking about his comeback series against Ireland, Krishna said that there was a lot more for him to offer.

“I think the performances have been good. In terms of how I feel, I’m running in well, and I’m able to express myself out there. I believe that’s the most important aspect for me. However, there’s a lot more that I can do to get into the groove,” the right-arm pacer stated.

The Asia Cup begins on 30 August with a game between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan. India play their group games against Pakistan (2 September) and Nepal (4 September), with both matches being held in Pallekele.