The excitement is building up towards the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League that was announced by the BCCI last week, and Australia’s Alyssa Healy is one of the stars who is looking forward to taking part in the event.

The BCCI had on 25 January announced the five successful bidders for the WPL, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) successfully bidding for their respective women’s teams.

Australian cricket couple Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy recently attended the Australian Cricket Awards in Sydney, and it was there when Healy confirmed that she had registered for the WPL auction, and revealed that her desire was to play for RCB, exactly the team her husband Starc has played for previously.

“It would actually be nice to go to RCB”, said the 32-year-old Healy, when asked about the WPL during an interview during the sidelines of the awards function.

"The biggest power couple" according to @erinvholland ⭐ A chat with Mitch Starc and Alyssa Healy on the blue carpet #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/0VW36Ixfdi — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 30, 2023

According to a report in Times Now, Healy has also visited RCB’s camp during Starc’s stint with the franchise, and also witnessed matches from the stands.

To date, Healy has played 136 WT20Is for Australia, and amassed 2300 runs, with one century and 12 fifties to her name. She had made her T20I debut against New Zealand in Hobart back in 2010.