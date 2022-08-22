'It was a pressure-filled time': Karthik recalls Kohli's aggressive captaincy from famous 2021 Lord's Test win

Every captain has his own style and Virat Kohli certainly made his mark as a leader with his aggressive style of captaincy. The star batter's leadership in Test cricket was a sight to behold. He captained India in Tests from 2014 to the start of 2022 and led the team in 68 matches, winning 40 of them.

Kohli, India's most successful Test captain ever, always preached and pursued the attacking brand of cricket where they put pressure on the opposing teams by playing aggressively and seizing the moments. The best example of his captaincy came in the Lord's Test last year when England had to chase 272 but were skittled out for just 120 in 51.5 overs in conditions that were not so difficult.

Dinesh Karthik, who was part of the commentary panel for the Lord's Test, recently recalled the match and pointed out how the pressure created by Kohli and Co helped them pull off a memorable win.

“Virat Kohli said a very interesting line. I guess it was post-match. He said, 'I wanted the English batsman to feel what is like to be in hell for the time they were at the crease.' He literally walked the walk and talked the talk in that 50 overs stint that India bowled because it was really a pressure-filled time for England,” Karthik said speaking to Cricbuzz on the docu-series ‘Summer Stalemate’.

“The wicket had eased out a little more than what it was in the first innings. If at all they should have been batting more comfortably. But this is what pressure does to you. But it was the mental pressure that India put. And the kind of hole that England were digging themselves into and the kind of field they had set for the England tail enders, all these played a part.”

Further, Karthik said that Lord's Test was one of Kohli's best and branded him as one of the best ever fast-bowler's captains in world cricket.

“Kohli was very animated but he says things that really sparks you at times in the huddle and that huddle should be very special to be part of. I have been part of huddles where he has egged on players to do something special. But I think he was all charged and was gunning for those 10 wickets and he got that in 50 overs. It easily must have been one of his best Test matches,” Karthik said.

“And he is one of India's best captains because of what he has been able to get abroad and the number of wickets fast bowlers picked in India which is not something we are used to seeing. You can definitely say that he has been a better fast bowler's captain than anyone else for a long long time. You don't need much to do when you have Ashwin and Jadeja in the team but he has made India a very potent bowling attack when it comes to fast bowling.”

