'It shouldn't reach a stage...': Shahid Afridi gives retirement advice to Virat Kohli

Team India’s talismanic batter Virat Kohli bounced back to form with a brilliant show in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 as he scored two fifty-plus scores and an unbeaten century. Kohli finished as the second-highest run-getter in the continental showpiece event with a tally of 276 runs in the tournament and silenced his critics, who were questioning his place in the side for the T20 World Cup 2022 and even wanted to hang his shoes.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has advised Virat to retire from international cricket on high and said that it should not reach a stage where he is dropped from the team.

“The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, there was struggle initially before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. But in that scenario, the aim should be to go out on a high,” Afridi told Samaa TV.

“It shouldn’t reach a stage where you are dropped from the team and instead when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though. Very few players, especially cricketers from Asia Cup make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do it style and probably in the same manner in which he started his career,” he concluded.

Kohli scored his maiden T20I hundred and overall 71st century in Team India’s last match of Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan in Dubai on 8th September. Interestingly, Kohli opened the innings in absence of regular opener and skipper Rohit Sharma. This is his first 100 in T20Is and most importantly, his first international hundred in more than 3 years.