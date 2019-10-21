First Cricket
It is up to Virat Kohli whether he wants rest for Bangladesh T20Is or not, says BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly

Press Trust of India, Oct 21, 2019 21:19:49 IST

Kolkata: BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly on Monday left it to skipper Virat Kohli to take a call on his availability for the upcoming three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, starting 3 November.

Virat Kohli could sit out the T20I series against Bangladesh to get rest before joining in for the Tests. SPORTZPICS

There is a speculation that Kohli, who has played 48 of the last 56 international games across formats, will take rest for the T20s but come back for the two Test matches in Indore and Kolkata.

"I will meet him on 24th October. I will talk to him like a BCCI president talks to the captain. He is the captain and he can take a call," Ganguly told reporters at the CAB headquarters.

He was all praise for Rohit Sharma, who has been a smash-hit with 529 runs in his kitty, including a maiden double hundred.

"I am very happy for Rohit. I don't need to say that he is a top batsman. We all know what he can do," Ganguly said.

The soon-to-be BCCI president also lauded Umesh Yadav for his hostile spell of fast bowling.

"He has been brilliant. He has varied the length really well as on Indian wickets you don't get a lot of bounce," Ganguly said.

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 21:19:49 IST

