'It is not ideal, but…': Sourav Ganguly speaks out on constant change in India captains

BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly opened up about the musical chairs for the captain's role in the Indian team around different formats.

Owing to India’s packed schedule and injury issues, the side has been forced to go in with different captains across series and while this might not be ideal, it has been necessitated.

Opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the captain in the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies. He will become the eighth captain in the last 10 months and will follow KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Jasprit Bumrah to take up the mantle of the side.

Ganguly said that India having seven captains in these months is not ideal but it is also due to "unavoidable" situation. He further went on to say that workload management of players becomes important when the schedule is congested.

Virat kohli

KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma

Rishabh Pant

Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah

Ajinkiya Rahane

Shikhar Dhawan 8 captains in 7 months for Team India under Rahul Dravid.!Almost every captain in every different series.! — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) July 6, 2022

“I fully agree that it is not ideal to have seven different captains in such a short span of time, but it has happened because of an unavoidable situation. Like Rohit was all set to lead in South Africa in white-ball but before the tour, got injured. So we had KL (Rahul) leading in ODIs and then for this recent SA home series, KL got injured one day before the series would start," Ganguly told PTI.

He also stressed on the calendar and said that owing to the packed schedule, it becomes imperative to give players breaks and factor in workload management. “You got to feel for head coach Rahul (Dravid) as in every series, due to unavoidable circumstances, we have had new captains," he added.

While Rishabh Pant led India in the T20I series at home, Hardik Pandya took over the responsibility for the T20I series against Ireland. Rohit Sharma, who had contracted Covid, had to miss out the Test match against England and this gave an opportunity to Jasprit Bumrah to lead the side and become the first fast bowler after Kapil Dev to do so. Rohit is now back leading India for the white-ball leg of the side.

