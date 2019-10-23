Issue of MS Dhoni's future can be resolved through talks, says former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale
MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup, leading to speculations about his future.
Indore: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and the selectors can "easily resolve" Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future by holding talks with him, said Sanjay Jagdale, former secretary of the board, on Wednesday.
File image of MS Dhoni. AFP
After taking charge at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, Ganguly said the matter of Dhoni's future in international cricket will be addressed, but vowed to accord the two-time World Cup winning captain respect during his tenure.
"The issue of Dhoni's future is not a big one and it should not be blown out of proportion. Ganguly and the selectors can easily resolve this issue by talking directly to Dhoni," Jagdale, also a former national selector, told PTI.
"Such issues are normally resolved by holding talks with big cricketers in every country," he said.
Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup, leading to speculations about his future.
Jagdale also welcomed the move of Ganguly, one of the most decorated captains, taking charge as the BCCI chief.
"It's a good start," Jagdale said, adding, "I believe his vast experience as a cricketer and sports administrator will benefit Indian cricket."
Ganguly was former secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and was its president. After taking over the reins of BCCI, he will have to demit the office.
"Ganguly has done a good job as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal," Jagdale said.
When asked about the challenges faced by Ganguly, Jagdale said in order to prepare talented pool of cricketers, he should encourage domestic cricket by raising the necessary sports infrastructure across the country.
Updated Date:
Oct 23, 2019 20:02:59 IST
