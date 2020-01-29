First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
IND in NZ Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi calls for matches between IPL and PSL teams

Naqvi said he had also suggested to the owners of the Mumbai Indians to play a friendly with Islamabad United but that didn't happen.

Press Trust of India, Jan 29, 2020 17:14:55 IST

Karachi: Ali Naqvi, the owner of the Islamabad United franchise, who are the defending champions in the Pakistan Super League, has called for matches to be played between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and PSL teams.

"I think we should consider having regular matches between teams from the IPL and PSL which are the best leagues in the world," Naqvi told reporter here.

Naqvi said he had also suggested to the owners of the Mumbai Indians to play a friendly with Islamabad United but that didn't happen.

Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi calls for matches between IPL and PSL teams

File image of IPL side Chennai Super Kings. Sportzpics

Naqvi, however, conceded that conditions at present were not conducive for this to happen but said cricket always has played a big role in reducing tensions between Pakistan and India.

"Some thought should be given to this suggestion. It can happen sometime in the future," he said.

Incidentally, former Pakistan allrounder Abdul Razzaq had made a similar suggestion a few days back, calling for a match between the champion teams of both leagues.

But he copped lot of flak when he said that PSL was a more quality league and that PSL team would beat the IPL side.

Naqvi announced that New Zealand's Luke Ronchi would be the coach-cum-player in the upcoming PSL 5 and he will work with head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq.

The PSL 5 is being held for the first time in Pakistan from February 20 with matches in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has achieved notable success by getting some top foreign players to agree to play the league in Pakistan.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 17:14:55 IST

Tags : Abdul Razzaq, Ali Naqvi, Cricket, IPL, Islamabad United, Luke Ronchi, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Pakistan Cricket Board, PSL

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all