Ishant Sharma turns 32: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other cricketers wish India pacer on his birthday

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma turned 32 on Wednesday. The fast bowler from Delhi, born on 2 September 1988, has become a Test team mainstay since he made his debut in May 2007 against Bangladesh. In 97 Tests, Ishant took 297 wickets at an average of 32.

In February this year, Ishant picked a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the first Test. It was his 11th five-for in Test cricket, equalling Zaheer Khan's record in the elite list of Indian pacers with most five-wicket hauls.

The list is topped by Indian legend Kapil Dev with 23 five-wicket hauls, followed by Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan.

On the cricketer’s birthday, a number of players and fans poured in with their wishes.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ImIshant . Have a wonderful and successful year ahead. Enjoy the day. 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/7QyqBZNSZB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 2, 2020

Many happy returns of the day bro. Congratulations on winning the Arjuna Award too 👏 @ImIshant pic.twitter.com/SFp9Drwwop — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 2, 2020

A performance India fans will never forget 7️⃣ 🎂 Happy Birthday, @ImIshant.#LoveLords — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) September 2, 2020

Happy birthday @ImIshant have a good one.. God bless you — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 2, 2020

ICC shared the career-statistics of the pacer and posted that in 2018, Sharma equalled Kapil Dev's record for the most Test wickets taken by an Indian bowler in England.

🔹 97 Tests, 80 ODIs, 14 T20Is

🔹 420 international wickets In 2018, the paceman equalled Kapil Dev's record for the most Test wickets taken by an Indian bowler in England 🙌 Happy birthday, Ishant Sharma! pic.twitter.com/9ya2ttrGcu — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2020

🔹 97 Tests, ☝️ 297 wickets

🔹 #TeamIndia senior bowler 🇮🇳

🔹 Arjuna Awardee 👏 Happy Birthday, @ImIshant. Here's a recap of his phenomenal 5-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the Pink Ball Test. 📽️🙌 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2020

Happy birthday Ishant Sharma! How many of you remember this FAST version of Ishant sending down thunderboults down under? https://t.co/2h4hKHxHnT — Mainak Sinha🏏📽️ (@cric_archivist) September 2, 2020

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar wished the pacer and wrote that he is a bowler any captain would want in his team.

"Relentless effort, no matter the returns & a wonderful attitude to boot. His character also comes through well when he bats. One of my favourites...Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma!," he shared.

Happy birthday to the @DelhiCapitals senior pacer @ImIshant. 👏 On his special day, let's revisit his impressive 3-wicket haul in IPL 2019 📽️#Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 2, 2020

It’s not often you see a young player and immediately know that he’s going to play for India. One look at the 18yo Ishant and you knew it’s only a matter of time before he dons the India colours. Talent took him to the top...hard work ensured longevity. Happy Birthday, @ImIshant — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2020