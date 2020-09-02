Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Ishant Sharma turns 32: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other cricketers wish India pacer on his birthday

  September 2nd, 2020
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma turned 32 on Wednesday. The fast bowler from Delhi, born on 2 September 1988, has become a Test team mainstay since he made his debut in May 2007 against Bangladesh. In 97 Tests, Ishant took 297 wickets at an average of 32.

In February this year, Ishant picked a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the first Test. It was his 11th five-for in Test cricket, equalling Zaheer Khan's record in the elite list of Indian pacers with most five-wicket hauls.

The list is topped by Indian legend Kapil Dev with 23 five-wicket hauls, followed by Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan.

On the cricketer’s birthday, a number of players and fans poured in with their wishes.

ICC shared the career-statistics of the pacer and posted that in 2018, Sharma equalled Kapil Dev's record for the most Test wickets taken by an Indian bowler in England.

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar wished the pacer and wrote that he is a bowler any captain would want in his team.

"Relentless effort, no matter the returns & a wonderful attitude to boot. His character also comes through well when he bats. One of my favourites...Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma!," he shared.

