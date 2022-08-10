Ishan Kishan’s Instagram story goes viral after Asia Cup snub

The Indian selectors named a 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup on Monday. Such is the richness of Indian cricket that a number of clutch players could not make the squad. Several players that were quite regular in the playing XI were not added and these included the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ishan Kishan. With the inclusion of several first-choice players, the aforementioned players would surely feel gutted at having missed out.

Since the tournament is slated to be played in the UAE, the selectors named just three regular pacers in the squad. As such, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami were expected to miss out, but Ishan Kishan’s absence did spark a few debates and deliberations. The young wicket-keeper batter was part of India’s side in the last T20 World Cup, but Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have got the nod for this Asia Cup.

The young left-handed took to Instagram where he shared a picture of himself along with a song 'Humble Poet' by Bella. He clipped the song and the one that can be seen in the story says, 'Ab aisa banna nahi, bhale ghayal ho jana. Tujhe phool samjhe koi, tu fire ho jana", which roughly translates to "Don't become something else even if it pains you. If someone considers you a flower, become a fire."

It has been a mixed year for Ishan. The Jharkhand man was snapped up by Mumbai Indians for a whopping ₹15.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction. In 14 innings, he scored 418 runs at an average of 32.15. He was then picked for India for the home series against South Africa and did well with two half-centuries.

However, despite the consistent run, he could not get regular games in England and West Indies. Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik were the two players preferred in this series. Kishan’s scores in the last six international innings read 27, 15, 3, 8 and 11 and this perhaps could be the reason why he has fallen out of favour. As far as his overall numbers are concerned, Ishan scored 449 runs in 14 innings and averaged 44.90 at a strike-rate of 142.99.

