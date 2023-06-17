India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan will not be taking part in Duleep Trophy due to a packed schedule and plans to travel to West Indies with the national team in the first week of July. Having been a part of Team India in all the series across formats this year so far and played an entire IPL, Ishan Kishan has had a very packed schedule of late.

Even now, when the wicket-keeper batter just comes back from the World Test Championship final, Kishan is headed to the National Cricket Academy next week to train for the upcoming long West Indies tour.

The West Indies tour sets off with a Test starting on 12 July. The team will leave for the Caribbean sometime between I-3 July, making it impossible for Kishan to play the Duleep Trophy match for East Zone against Central Zone from 28 June to 1 July.

“Ishan has had a long international calendar and absolutely no breaks in between. Even the ongoing little time away from cricket is short-lived as he will be heading to NCA next week to train. He was picked in the WTC final squad as a reserve wicketkeeper and going by that, he is likely to retain his spot in the Test squad for the West Indies series. There was no window for him to participate in the Duleep Trophy fixture and the question of ignoring or having no interest in the tournament doesn’t arise because there is no window,” a source close to Kishan was quoted as saying by News18.

Of late there have been rumours about Kishan’s lack of interest in the long-format game. But the source confirmed that there was no truth in those.

“Like every youngster, he too wants to play all three formats for India and has been training non-stop. There is no question of him not being interested or serious about red ball competitions,” adds the source.

This year so far, Kishan has played six T20Is, four ODIs and 16 T20s for his IPL side Mumbai Indians. Besides he was in the squad for the ODI and T20I series with Sri Lanka and New Zealand in January, the ODIs with Australia in March and the WTC Final in June.

Duleep Trophy Fixtures

Quarter-final 1: Central Zone vs East Zone, June 28 – July 1

Quarter-final 2: North Zone vs North East Zone, June 28 – July 1

Semi-final 1: West Zone vs Winner of QF 1, July 5-8

Semi-final 2: South Zone vs Winner of QF 2, July 5-8, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Final: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, July 12-16

