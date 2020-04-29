There have been many instances of people taking help from their family members to get some much-needed grooming during the coronavirus lockdown. The latest to join the league is cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

Yusuf got a haircut from his brother and former Team India bowler Irfan Pathan. Yusuf shared his pictures before and after the haircut on Instagram. He also put out a picture showing Irfan at work.

“Before and after courtesy : @irfanpathan_official swipe to see the barber;)” read the caption.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also received a haircut from his wife Anushka Sharma.

The actress put out a video in which she can be seen trimming Kohli’s hair. “This is what quarantine does to you, you allow things like these to happen. Getting a haircut with kitchen scissors,” Virat says in the video.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also recently shared a picture of cutting his own hair during the lockdown. “From playing square cuts to doing my own haircuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. ‪How’s my new hairdo looking,” Tendulkar wrote in the caption of the pic.‬

Irfan Pathan had hit the headlines in December last year after he hit back at former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq for calling Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah a “baby bowler”.

Razzaq said that he had played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram and Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of him.

Irfan requested fans not to pay any heed to such unnecessary and over the top comments. He recalled a statement made by former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad that bowlers like Irfan could be found in every lane of Pakistan to add context.

