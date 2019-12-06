Irfan Pathan slams Abdul Razzaq for calling Jasprit Bumrah 'baby bowler', urges fans to not take former Pakistan cricketer seriously
Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan gave a befitting reply to Abdul Razzaq and urged fans to not take the former Pakistan all-rounder seriously.
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs SLW Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs MDVW Bangladesh Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 MDVW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Nepal Women by 10 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs SLW Bangladesh Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs BHU Nepal beat Bhutan by 141 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand drew with England
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case LATEST updates: 'This is not justice, but still a relief,' victim's family reacts to death of all accused
-
How Speaker Nancy Pelosi shifted her view on Donald Trump impeachment inquiry from 'no-go' to 'no choice'
-
Sixth Schedule regions exempt from Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Constitutional provision is aimed at protecting identity of tribal-dominated regions
-
Pati, Patni Aur Woh movie review: Love triangle from 1978 is painted in fresh colours but remains unchanged in spirit
-
RBI offers on-tap licence to small finance banks, doubles minimum capital requirement to Rs 200 cr
-
Citizenship Bill likely to be taken up in Parliament next week, how 'fence-sitters' Shiv Sena, BJD, JD(U) will affect votes in Rajya Sabha
-
Premier League: Arsenal endure worst run since 1977 with Brighton defeat; Newcastle beat Sheffield United
-
Inside Abish Mathew's mind: Comedian reflects on early days of Indian standup, discovering his voice
-
Pakistan’s electric vehicle policy is ambitious, but money, vested lobbies may prove hurdles
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan gave a befitting reply to Abdul Razzaq and urged fans to not take the former Pakistan all-rounder seriously.
Razzaq on Wednesday said that he wouldn't have had any difficulty in facing India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Razzaq also claimed that he had faced better quality seamers than Bumrah.
"After having faced world-class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. The pressure would have been on him," Cricket Pakistan had quoted Razaaq as saying.
"I have played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram. So Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," he said.
Pathan in a tweet on Thursday slammed Razzaq for his remarks.
"Irfan jese bowlers hamari gali gali mein paae jate hay" par jab jab ye galli bowler inke samne khela har baar inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di. Request to all fans not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements. Just read and #bumrah #ViratKohli," Pathan tweeted.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 24 September had announced that Bumrah had sustained a lower back injury. Consequently, he was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa, which India won by 3-0. Bumrah also missed out on India's Test series against Bangladesh, wherein the hosts thrashed the visitors 2-0.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 06, 2019 11:01:18 IST
Also See
Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq says he would have dominated 'baby bowler' Jasprit Bumrah
Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq says he doesn't place Virat Kohli in same class as Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli terms trolling of Ravi Shastri as 'agenda driven', says India head coach is ‘not bothered’ by it