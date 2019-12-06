First Cricket
Irfan Pathan slams Abdul Razzaq for calling Jasprit Bumrah 'baby bowler', urges fans to not take former Pakistan cricketer seriously

Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan gave a befitting reply to Abdul Razzaq and urged fans to not take the former Pakistan all-rounder seriously.

Asian News International, Dec 06, 2019 11:01:18 IST

New Delhi: Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan gave a befitting reply to Abdul Razzaq and urged fans to not take the former Pakistan all-rounder seriously.

Razzaq on Wednesday said that he wouldn't have had any difficulty in facing India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Razzaq also claimed that he had faced better quality seamers than Bumrah.

"After having faced world-class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. The pressure would have been on him," Cricket Pakistan had quoted Razaaq as saying.

"I have played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram. So Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," he said.

Pathan in a tweet on Thursday slammed Razzaq for his remarks.

"Irfan jese bowlers hamari gali gali mein paae jate hay" par jab jab ye galli bowler inke samne khela har baar inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di. Request to all fans not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements. Just read and #bumrah #ViratKohli," Pathan tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 24 September had announced that Bumrah had sustained a lower back injury. Consequently, he was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa, which India won by 3-0. Bumrah also missed out on India's Test series against Bangladesh, wherein the hosts thrashed the visitors 2-0.

