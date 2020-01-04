Irfan Pathan retires: 'One of India's finest left-arm bowlers of modern era', cricket fraternity congratulates all-rounder after retirement
Pathan played a clinical role in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in 2007. He picked up three wickets and returned with the figures of 3-16 in his four overs and was named as the player of the match.
Veteran Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket, thereby ending an injury-plagued career.
The 35-year-old was considered by many as the most lethal swing and seam bowler to emerge from India after Kapil Dev.
He is one of the three bowlers to have claimed a Test hat-trick for India and the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match.
In 2006, Pathan dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf on consecutive deliveries.
The swanky left-arm pacer featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India, bagging 301 wickets across all formats. He also managed to score 2,821 runs studded with a single hundred and 11 half-centuries.
The cricketing fraternity gathered in congratulating the Baroda cricketer:
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date:
Jan 04, 2020 18:37:07 IST
