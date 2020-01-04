Veteran Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket, thereby ending an injury-plagued career.

The 35-year-old was considered by many as the most lethal swing and seam bowler to emerge from India after Kapil Dev.

Pathan played a clinical role in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in 2007. He picked up three wickets and returned with the figures of 3-16 in his four overs and was named as the player of the match.

He is one of the three bowlers to have claimed a Test hat-trick for India and the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match.

In 2006, Pathan dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf on consecutive deliveries.

The swanky left-arm pacer featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India, bagging 301 wickets across all formats. He also managed to score 2,821 runs studded with a single hundred and 11 half-centuries.

The cricketing fraternity gathered in congratulating the Baroda cricketer:

Congratulations @IrfanPathan on an excellent career. So many landmarks, so many highlights. Remember the wide eyed young man at the breakfast table in Australia growing to play a key role in so many memorable moments for India. Tab gend bolti thi ab zubaan bolegi! Mubarak. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2020

Well played @IrfanPathan 👏👏 all the best for your second innings — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 4, 2020

One of India's finest left arm swing bowlers of the modern era! Thank you for everything, @IrfanPathan. Wishing you a great 2nd innings in the journey of life 👍🏽#IrfanPathan#ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/iE9qSFnIyq — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 4, 2020

It was not just your contribution in the middle but also your conduct.. The way you carried yourself through the most adverse moments of life @IrfanPathan that makes you a champion. Many Congratulations on a glorious career #irfanpathan !! One filled with respect & resolve. — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) January 4, 2020

Was such a joy to see #IrfanPathan evolve from a aspiring 17yr old cricketer when I first saw him into a mature International Cricketer. You can be very proud of what u have achieved not only as a cricketer but also in mentoring young cricketers from J&K. A very happy 2nd innings pic.twitter.com/T63yF3G7z7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 4, 2020

Wish you great 2nd inn my brother @IrfanPathan what a champion bowler and a fighter on the field.. god bless you brother.. lots of love #irfanpathan #irfanretired pic.twitter.com/h3vQ8Ttd4w — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 4, 2020

Congratulations on an excellent career @IrfanPathan . Man of the Match in the T20 World Cup finals and some outstanding performances over the years. Wishing you some amazing time at commentary, photography and a lot more. Stay Blessed ! pic.twitter.com/aFv1lHiYxR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 4, 2020

So many match winning spells, numerous match winning innings, one of the best all arounders I have played with. You are a true champion @IrfanPathan my friend. Good luck for your second innings. Cheers #irfanpathan pic.twitter.com/J5GyGhhQ6g — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 4, 2020

With inputs from ANI

