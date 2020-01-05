Irfan Pathan retires: Never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell for my downfall just cover up, reveals former all-rounder
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Sunday said he never lost his swing, contrary to the general perception at that time, and added blaming then coach Greg Chappell for his downfall was a cover-up.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs UAE Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs MP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD Vs KER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JHA Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs HAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT Vs ASS Assam beat Uttarakhand by an innings and 90 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs MAH Services beat Maharashtra by an innings and 94 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BAR Vs RLY Baroda beat Railways by 99 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 5th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs NAM - Jan 6th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 7th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
A decade in Indian art: 2010s saw rise of private collectors, emergent relationship between between sector and CSR
-
The State's response to ongoing anti-CAA protests has one major lesson: India desperately needs police reform
-
At New Delhi rally, Amit Shah accuses Gandhis of misleading people on CAA, claims Arvind Kejriwal favours 'anti-nationals'
-
Aadukalam, Andhadhun, Sairat, Kammatipaadam, Mahanati, Village Rockstars: 100 great Indian films of the 2010s
-
The most anticipated games of 2020 — from The Last of Us II to Half-Life: Alyx and Cyberpunk 2077
-
In his sequel to Jasmine Days, Benyamin explores literary censorship, the aftermath of a failed revolution
-
‘USA wants no more threats’: Donald Trump says Washington will target 52 Iranian sites if Tehran retaliates over Qassem Soleimani's death
-
ISL 2019-20: League-leading ATK's pragmatic victory raises genuine questions for Jorge Costa's Mumbai City FC
-
Now, Ratan Tata, two Tata firms move SC challenging NCLAT verdict; chairman emeritus says Cyrus Mistry brought disrepute to Group
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Sunday said he never lost his swing, contrary to the general perception at that time, and added blaming then coach Greg Chappell for his downfall was a cover-up.
Pathan, 35, announced his retirement in Mumbai on Saturday, saying "most players start their India career at 27-28 but I ended up playing my last game at that stage".
Pathan was 27 when he made his final appearance in 2012. There was also a time when there was speculation over the left-arm pacer's intention to play all three formats.
File image of Irfan Pathan. Star Sports
"All these discussions, people talking about Greg Chappell, they are just covering up. (The discussion that) Irfan was not interested, it was coming from somewhere. All the aura they made that Irfan lost his swing, people need to understand, that you are not going to get the same kind of swing that you get in 10 overs.. I was still getting the swing," Pathan told PTI.
"People talk about my performance, but my job was different. I was given job to contain because I was bowling first change. I had been told this is your job. I remember getting dropped after winning the game in Sri Lanka in 2008, who gets dropped after winning the game for the country without any reason?" he questioned.
Pathan featured in 29 Tests (1,105 runs and 100 wickets), 120 ODIs (1,544 runs and 173 wickets) and 24 T20 Internationals (172 runs and 28 wickets).
Many former players feel he could have played for much longer. Form and injury issues prevented him from realising his true potential.
After the 2008 IPL, questions were raised over Pathan's willingness to play all three formats. Pathan, however, asserted that it was never the case.
"Yes, I always wanted to play all three formats. In 2009-2010, I had a back injury, and I was struggling to go to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, in Bangalore to check my back. I used to go through the scan, which is not good for your body, but I used to go through that and have different kinds of scans to actually know what is exactly happening with my back.
"Unfortunately we didn't have those kind of machines at that time which (would) make clear that why I am getting back pain. It eventually turned out to be five fractures, disc prolapse and a crack. I was struggling for two years with back injury and that back injury kept going (getting) worse, but I didn't stop playing Ranji Trophy."
Pathan said despite all the challenges he kept pushing himself.
"My speed went down during that time because I was not fully fit. I just kept pushing myself. It was because for the love of the game and the red ball moving away from my hand.
"I was leading Baroda side as well in Ranji Trophy. If that was the case, why would a player, who was well settled in IPL, well settled in ODIs, play nine-day cricket in 10-days (Champions League, three day game versus England and Ranji match against Karnataka)? I scored 100 in the game and bowled 25 overs.
"Why should I do that? I love playing for the country and wanted to make a comeback to Test cricket," he said.
He also praised his former captains Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble.
"When I came into the Indian team, Ganguly knew I could do well with the new ball in Australia. He eventually gave me the confidence. I think that was the start," he said.
"When Dravid became the captain, he utilised my potential one step ahead. (He) used me higher in the batting order (when) besides bowling with the new ball," he said.
"Anil bhai was the kind of senior I was lucky to have alongside Sachin paaji (Tendulkar), who always gave me the right advice.
"His leadership was outstanding. He is matured in handling tough situations and he showed that during the Monkeygate episode," he signed off.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 05, 2020 16:45:50 IST
Also See
Irfan Pathan retires: Veteran Indian all-rounder hangs up boots from all formats of the game
Irfan Pathan retires: From hat-trick in Karachi to historic victory at WACA, unforgettable moments in his international career
Irfan Pathan retires: 'People start their career at 27-28, mine ended at that age,' laments Indian all-rounder