An India-Australia series is never devoid of controversies and it’s the same this time around with debate raging over the Nagpur pitch where the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy is being played. After the pitch was revealed before the match, the Australian media and experts accused India of “doctoring” the pitch. Similar accusations were made after Australia were bowled out for 177 on Day 1 of the Test with Ravindra Jadeja taking five wickets.

Responding to the criticism on Star Sports, former India pacer Irfan Pathan slammed the “hoo-ha” over the Nagpur pitch as the degree of turn on Day 1 was the least since 2021 in India.

“All this hoo-ha about big turn and slow pitch in Australia, especially in the media, look at this stat from first day – 2.9 degrees since 2021. We played against England and New Zealand and last day, it was the least turn. Then what is this hoo-ha about?” Irfan questioned.

Former Australia batter Mark Waugh, who was present on the show, in reply said: “It is not how much the ball turns, it is about the inconsistent turn. One goes straight and one spins a little bit. That is when you get in trouble as a batsman.”

Pathan shot back: “It is the quality of the bowlers!”

Eventually, Waugh admitted that Ravindra Jadeja bowled brilliantly to take five wickets as the visitors wilted on Day 1.

“Yes Jadeja bowled beautifully, stump to stump, great length,” he said.

Meanwhile, India have got to 157/3 in the second session on Day 2 and trail the Australians by 20 runs. With KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli departing, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are hoping to help the team take a lead.

