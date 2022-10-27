One of India’s best all-rounders, Irfan Pathan celebrates his birthday today. A sensational swing bowler who made heads turn with his control and wicket-taking abilities, Irfan was handy with the bat as well. He featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India and featured in a number of match-winning performances.

As Irfan turns 38, we take a look at his best match-winning performances.

5 for 27 vs Zimbabwe, ODI (2005)

Back in 2005, Irfan produced a sensational spell of swing bowling against Zimbabwe. He was the standout performer in the series and ended with 10 wickets at an average of 16.10 at an economy rate of 5.03 in four matches.

His best performance came when he picked up a five-wicket haul for 27 runs in the third match. This saw India bundle out Zimbabwe for 65 runs.

3 for 16 vs Pakistan, ICC T20 Cricket World Cup (2007)

Back in 2007, a young Indian side led by MS Dhoni scripted history when they lifted the inaugural World T20. A young Indian side that included Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, and Irfan Pathan sparkled all through.

Irfan was man of the match in the final where he picked up 3 wickets for 16 runs and dismissed Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, and Yasir Arafat.

5 for 61 vs Pakistan, Test match (2006)

Known for his prodigious seam and swing, Irfan sliced through Pakistan’s batting order and became the only bowler to claim a hat-trick in the first over of a Test match. His wickets included Salman Butt, Younis Khan, and Mohammad Yousuf.

It was a sensational spell and he ended with a 5-wicket haul.

46 runs vs Australia, Test match (2008)

The Indian team suffered a crushing loss in Sydney, but they bounced back with some style in Perth. Irfan shone in this match with both bat and ball.

He was promoted to number 3 in the second innings of the match and chipped in with 46 runs to swell India’s lead. Apart from this, he also ended with 5 wickets in the match.

33 off 16 against Sri Lanka

This was a one-off T20 match between India and Sri Lanka. India was chasing a stiff target of 172 and were struggling at 115 for 7 in 15.1 overs. They were down and out when Irfan joined hands with Yusuf and played a superb innings of 33 runs off 16 balls as India scripted a sensational comeback and won the match by three wickets.

