Irfan Pathan believes Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries

  • FP Trending
  • August 25th, 2020
  • 15:15:43 IST

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has said that India skipper can break cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of 100 international centuries.

Speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, Pathan asserted, “I think he is 30 short of that 100 hundred. He will be able to achieve it before he retires and I hope so and that’s the target he will have in his mind.”

Heaping praise on Kohli, Pathan added that the 31-year-old has “the ability and fitness, which is the most important thing to be able to achieve that feat.”

Pathan said that Kohli might not be talking about breaking Tendulkar’s record but he certainly is capable of doing so.

Kohli has scored 70 hundreds till now, 27 centuries in Tests and 43 in ODIs. He is currently in the UAE for the Indian Premier League which is going to be played from 19 September to 10 November.

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday gave a sneak peek into their first virtual team meeting. In the video shared by RCB, Kohli can be heard warning his colleagues that a single mistake could spoil the entire tournament.

He urged his teammates to strictly follow the protocols put in place by the authorities. “We have followed what's been told to us and I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times and making sure that nothing is compromised," he added.

Updated Date: August 25, 2020 15:15:43 IST

