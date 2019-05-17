Dubai: Ireland's top-order batsman Andrew Balbirnie on Thursday was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the level one of ICC Code of Conduct during the team's Tri-nation series match against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Balbirnie was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel.

The article relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match".

One demerit point has also been added to the disciplinary record of Balbirnie. This is the first offence for Balbirnie since the introduction of the revised code in September 2016.

The incident happened after Balbirnie was dismissed in the tenth over of Ireland's innings. The player was seen spending an excessive amount of time at the wicket and then he displayed displeasure at the umpire's decision as he left the field of play.

The 28-year-old cricketer accepted the offence imposed by the ICC. The sanction was imposed on him by match referee Chris Broad.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Roly Black, and third umpire Alan Neill laid the charges on Balbirnie.

Ireland were defeated by Bangladesh by six wickets on Wednesday. The final of the Tri-nation series will be played between West Indies and Bangladesh on 17 May.