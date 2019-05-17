First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 6 May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
PAK in ENG | 3rd ODI May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie reprimanded for showing dissent by ICC during tri-series match against Bangladesh

Ireland's top-order batsman Andrew Balbirnie on Thursday was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the level one of ICC Code of Conduct during the team's Tri-nation series match against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Asian News International, May 17, 2019 10:50:33 IST

Dubai: Ireland's top-order batsman Andrew Balbirnie on Thursday was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the level one of ICC Code of Conduct during the team's Tri-nation series match against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Balbirnie was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel.

Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie had a good run against South Africa. AP

File image of Andrew Balbirnie. AP

The article relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match".

One demerit point has also been added to the disciplinary record of Balbirnie. This is the first offence for Balbirnie since the introduction of the revised code in September 2016.

The incident happened after Balbirnie was dismissed in the tenth over of Ireland's innings. The player was seen spending an excessive amount of time at the wicket and then he displayed displeasure at the umpire's decision as he left the field of play.

The 28-year-old cricketer accepted the offence imposed by the ICC. The sanction was imposed on him by match referee Chris Broad.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Roly Black, and third umpire Alan Neill laid the charges on Balbirnie.

Ireland were defeated by Bangladesh by six wickets on Wednesday. The final of the Tri-nation series will be played between West Indies and Bangladesh on 17 May.

Updated Date: May 17, 2019 10:50:33 IST

Tags : Andrew Balbirnie, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Bangladesh Vs Ireland, International Cricket Council, Ireland, Ireland Cricket Team, Ireland Vs Bangladesh, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all