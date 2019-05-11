First Cricket
Ireland vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 4th Match, ODI tri-series at Dublin

Catch the Live score and updates from the tri-series ODI match between Ireland and West Indies

FirstCricket Staff, May 11, 2019 15:23:40 IST

49/1
Overs
12.0
R/R
4.08
Fours
7
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Paul Stirling Batting 23 40 3 0
Kemar Roach 6 2 21 0

Preview: Ireland will look to bounce back with victory on Saturday against West Indies after losing their first match of the tri-series against Jason Holder and Co by 196 runs. The match will take place at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

File image of Ireland batsman Kevin O'Brien. Image Courtesy: Twitter @Irelandcricket

File image of Ireland batsman Kevin O'Brien. Image Courtesy: Twitter @Irelandcricket

In their last clash, West Indies openers John Campbell and Shai Hope shattered the record for the highest first-wicket partnership in an ODI with a stand of 365

Campbell made 179 and Hope 170 in an eventual total of 381 for three after the visitors were sent in to bat by Ireland captain William Porterfield at Clontarf.

The Caribbean duo were only seven runs shy of the record partnership for any wicket in a men's ODI, with their fellow West Indians Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels smashing 372 for the second wicket against Zimbabwe in Canberra during the 2015 World Cup.

In reply, Ireland were bowled out for mere 185 in 34.4 overs.

Squads

Ireland: William Porterfield (c), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

