Ireland vs South Africa: Andy Balbirnie, William Porterfield score fifties before rain plays spoilsport in 1st ODI

Dublin: Rain led to the first one-day international between Ireland and South Africa at Malahide on Sunday being abandoned.
After a delayed start, the hosts were put into to bat and made 195 for two in 40.2 overs, with Andy Balbirnie and William Porterfield scoring 65 and 63 respectively.
No result, but still plenty to be proud of in a strong batting performance 💪#IREvSA #BackingGreen ☘️🏏 @gs_ireland pic.twitter.com/3IKAxw7Dq2
— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) July 11, 2021
The conditions then did not allow for a reply from South Africa to get under way, with play abandoned at around 5.15pm.
Both sides took five points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League ahead of the second ODI on Tuesday. The third and final ODI takes place on Friday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Haris, who has complained about an injury in the right leg, missed several practice sessions and both of the intra squad matches of the national team in Derbyshire.
The series is now locked at 1-1 going into the third match on Tuesday.
The second leg of the IPL is scheduled to be held from 19 September to 15 October, while the T20 World Cup will begin on 17 October.