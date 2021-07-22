Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd T20I at Belfast, LIVE Cricket Score

2nd T20I toss update: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat in the second T20I against Ireland at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

Temba Bavuma-led visitors have rested Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams and George Linde, adding Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin and Beuran Hendricks to the Playing XI. The hosts have made just one change – bringing in Craig Young in place of Barry McCarthy.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets as South Africa beat Ireland by 33 runs in the first game of a three-match T20I series in Dublin on Monday.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker(w), Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little