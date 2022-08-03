South Africa will be flying high after they won the T20I series against England 2-1 on Sunday. This should give the David Miller-led side a lot of confidence when they face Ireland in the first of two T20Is on 3 August.

The Proteas managed to defeat the Jos Buttler-led Three Lions quite easily in the third game of their bilateral T20 series, making sure to establish themselves as a strong contender for the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year. The upcoming matches against Ireland will also be their only T20I series before the start of the high-stakes tournament in October.

As for Ireland, the hosts are recovering after being whitewashed by India and New Zealand in their previous series. The Andy Balbirnie-led brigade will be keen to improve their record and shrug off their recent defeats.

Though Ireland have come close to victory on a couple of occasions against both the Black Caps and the Men In Blue, they have not been able to go past the finish line. The hosts will be aiming to finally get a victory on home soil and get over the line rather than being struck on the line.

Ireland vs South Africa T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 03

Ireland: 00

South Africa: 03

No Result: 00

Ireland vs South Africa Previous T20 International:

South Africa defeated Ireland by 49 runs on 24 July 2021 at Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club.

Ireland vs South Africa last 3 T20I results:

South Africa won by 49 runs.

South Africa won by 42 runs.

South Africa won by 33 runs.

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Andy McBrine.

South Africa: David Miller (captain), Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Rilee Rossouw, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee.