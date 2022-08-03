Ireland have been having a disastrous summer so far. The Andy Balbirnie-led brigade lost all of their T20I games against India and New Zealand recently. The Irish side will be keen to defeat an in-form South Africa and get back their winning momentum when they clash on 3 August at 11 pm IST.

The exciting fixture will be played at Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club. The hosts will be keen to shrug off their recent losses at the venue and boost their morale with a win.

Ireland need to do better in both the batting and bowling department. Their bowlers leaked runs against New Zealand, while their batters could rarely cross the 30-run mark in the encounters. Skipper Balbirnie will have to lead from the front and get back to form soon.

As for South Africa, the David Miller-led unit will be buoyed by their recent wins against England. The Proteas dominated their last two games and won them with clinical precision. The visitors will be keen to maintain this momentum in the 2-match T20I series against Ireland.

For the Proteas, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi have performed excellently with the ball. They will also be bolstered by the inclusion of an in-form Rilee Rossouw into the squad. The visitors could aim to bat first and get to a big total to increase their chance of another win.

Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Vice-captain: Harry Tector

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Curtis Campher, Tristan Stubbs, Fionn Hand,

Bowlers: Barry McCarthy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Andy McBrine.

South Africa: David Miller (captain), Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Rilee Rossouw, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee.