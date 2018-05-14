First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 47 May 13, 2018
MUM Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 46 May 13, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ireland vs Pakistan, LIVE cricket score, one-off Test, Day 4 at Dublin

Catch all the live scores and updates from Ireland's historic first Test match against Pakistan at Dublin.

FirstCricket Staff, May 14, 2018

310/9
Overs
96.0
R/R
3.23
Fours
34
Sixes
1
Extras
17
130/10
Overs
47.2
R/R
2.75
Fours
16
Sixes
0
Extras
10
123/4
Overs
54.0
R/R
2.28
Fours
15
Sixes
0
Extras
2

Day 3 Report: Ireland faces a fight to avoid a heavy loss in its inaugural cricket Test match after getting bowled out for 130 and being asked to follow on by Pakistan on Day 3 Sunday.

The Irish fought back to reach 64-0 at stumps in their second innings, but are still 116 runs behind with two days left.

"Whenever you're asked to follow on and you can go 60 for none at the close, that shows big (guts)," Ireland player Gary Wilson said, "so I think we can take good confidence from that."

Ireland captain William Porterfield with his Pakistan counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo Courtesy: Twitter @Irelandcricket

Ireland captain William Porterfield with his Pakistan counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo Courtesy: Twitter @Irelandcricket

Ed Joyce (39 not out) and William Porterfield (23 not out) were there at the close of play, having been part of a batting lineup that was ripped apart by Pakistan in the first innings, in response to the tourists' 310-9 declared.

Mohammad Abbas had 4-44 while Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan took five wickets between them as the Irish were bowled out 31 runs short of the target needed to avoid the follow-on.

Kevin O'Brien made 40 and was one of only four Ireland players to get into double figures at Malahide in the first innings.

Amir came off late in the final session because of a left knee problem and will be assessed.

"He has got a chronic knee problem, which has slightly flared up," bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said.

The Irish are playing in their first match in the longest format after being awarded test status last June.

Pakistan resumed on its overnight score of 268-6, and test debutant Faheem Ashraf (83) and Khan (55) put on 117 for the seventh wicket. Tim Murtagh was the pick of the Irish bowlers with 4-45.

The first day was washed out.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018

Tags : #Ed Joyce #Gary Wilson #Ireland Vs Pakistan 2018 #Kevin O'Brien #Live Cricket Score #Live Score #Mohammad Amir #Shadab Khan #SportsTracker #Tim Murtagh #William Porterfield

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Punjab
 11 6 5 0 12
4
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all