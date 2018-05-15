First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 48 May 14, 2018
PUN Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets
IPL | Match 47 May 13, 2018
MUM Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ireland vs Pakistan: Kevin O'Brien's historic ton on Day 4 gives hosts outside chance of winning maiden Test

Ireland has an outside chance of winning its inaugural Test after Kevin O'Brien led a second-innings recovery with an unbeaten century to lead Pakistan by 139 runs on Monday heading into the fifth and final day.

AP, May 15, 2018

Dublin: Ireland has an outside chance of winning its inaugural Test after Kevin O'Brien led a second-innings recovery with an unbeaten century to lead Pakistan by 139 runs on Monday heading into the fifth and final day.

Hours earlier on Day 4, the Irish were facing the prospect of an innings defeat, but they lost only three wickets in the final two sessions to reach stumps on 319-7 following on.

Kevin O'Brien celebrates after becoming the first Irishman to score a Test century. Reuters

Kevin O'Brien celebrates after becoming the first Irishman to score a Test century. Reuters

Even a draw would be a marvelous achievement for a country which was awarded Test status only last June.

O'Brien became the first player to score a Test century for Ireland and he was there at the close on 118 not out, with his 114-run partnership with Stuart Thompson (53) for the seventh wicket proving decisive. Tyrone Kane was with O'Brien, unbeaten on 8.

Mohammed Amir shrugged off a nagging knee problem to be the pick of the bowlers, finishing the day with figures of 3-57 as he reached 100 Test wickets. The left-arm paceman's turbulent Test career was interrupted by a jail sentence by an English court and a five-year ban by the ICC for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010.

Resuming its second innings on 64 without loss after being asked to follow on and still needing 116 more runs to make Pakistan bat again, Ireland slumped to 123-4 by lunch. When Amir removed Gary Wilson (12), caught by Haris Sohail in the slips, and Paul Stirling (11) was trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas, Pakistan were close to clinching victory.

O'Brien's circumspect batting — his 118 has come from 216 balls and contained 12 fours — has ensured Ireland stay alive at Malahide.

Pakistan declared its first innings on 310-9 early on Day 3. The first day was washed out.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Ireland #Ireland Vs Pakistan #Ireland Vs Pakistan 2018 #Kevin O'Brien #Mohammad Amir #Pakistan #Pakistan Vs Ireland #Test Cricket

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
4
Rajasthan
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Punjab
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all