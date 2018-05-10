First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 41 May 09, 2018
KOL Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs
IPL | Match 40 May 08, 2018
RAJ Vs PUN
Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ireland vs Pakistan: Irish captain William Porterfield says team excited ahead of Test debut

Ireland, who famously knocked Pakistan out of the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean, will become the 11th men's Test nation when the coin is tossed at the Malahide ground.

AFP, May 10, 2018

Dublin: William Porterfield will captain Ireland in their inaugural Test proud of the years of campaigning that have led to Friday's match against Pakistan in Dublin.

Ireland, who famously knocked Pakistan out of the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean, will become the 11th men's Test nation when the coin is tossed at the Malahide ground.

Cricket - Test Match - Ireland Press Conference - Malahide Cricket Club, Malahide, Ireland - May 10, 2018 Ireland's William Porterfield during the press conference REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne - RC125472E570

Ireland's William Porterfield during the press conference. Reuters

For Porterfield and his 10 teammates, it promises to be an especially memorable occasion, but he was quick to pay tribute Thursday to all those who had helped make Ireland's Test debut a reality.

"There has been a lot of banging the drum," Porterfield told reporters at the Malahide ground.

"It's going to be a pretty special occasion for the 11 that are lucky enough to take the park tomorrow.

"Everyone that's ever worn the jersey and done things behind the scenes and devoted their lives to it deserve a lot of credit for what's going to happen tomorrow."

The opening batsman added: "We're obviously pretty excited. It's been quite a while building up to this since it was announced.

"I am sure there will be a lot of different emotions that will flow through everyone over the next 24 hours, but excitement is the main one."

Although both Ireland and Afghanistan were granted Test status by the International Cricket Council last year, neither of the newcomers can expect to be involved in full-length Test series anytime soon.

But one-off games, as was the case with Sri Lanka at the start of their introduction to Test cricket, could yet be the best way to ease them into the five-day format.

"It is going to be very hard to organise three or five-game series with the cost that is involved in organising them," said Porterfield, who played English county cricket for both Gloucestershire and Warwickshire.

"It would be great if we could play quite a few Tests a year, but it is not financially viable as it stands," the 33-year-old added. "That is what it is."

Ireland now have a first-class structure involving three teams — Leinster, North and North West and Porterfield said establishing a solid foundation at domestic level was central to Irish cricket's long-term development.

"I think the biggest thing for us is that we need to make our first-class structure — we had a very good game last week — we need to make that sustainable and better and get the volume of fixtures into that and the Wolves system, which is essentially our A team."

Updated Date: May 10, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #International Cricket Council #Ireland National Cricket Team #Ireland Vs Pakistan #Pakistan National Cricket Team #Test Cricket #William Porterfield

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 11 3 8 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all