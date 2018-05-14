Dublin: Ireland were 64 without loss in their second innings, a deficit of 116 runs, at stumps on the third day of their inaugural Test after being made to follow-on by Pakistan at Malahide on Sunday.

Ed Joyce was 39 not out and Ireland captain William Porterfield unbeaten on 23, with both openers dropped off Mohammad Amir.

Ireland were batting again after being dismissed for just 130 in reply to Pakistan's first innings 310 for nine declared.

It was the first time Pakistan had enforced the follow-on in a Test in 16 years — they made New Zealand bat twice in a row on the way to an innings and 324-run win at Lahore in 2002.

Mohammad Abbas did the initial damage as Ireland collapsed to five for three before lunch, the paceman finishing with figures of four wickets for 44 in 11 overs, while leg-spinner Shadab Khan took three for 31 in 13.2 overs.

Kevin O'Brien top scored for Ireland with 40 and Gary Wilson, batting with an injured arm, made a gutsy 33 not out.

Earlier, Pakistan took their score past 300 after resuming on an overnight 268 for six. Test debutant Faheem Ashraf top-scored with 83 and together with Shadab (55) put on 117 for the seventh wicket.

Tim Murtagh was the pick of Ireland's bowlers with four for 45 in 25 overs.