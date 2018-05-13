First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 45 May 12, 2018
DEL Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 44 May 12, 2018
PUN Vs KOL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ireland vs Pakistan 2018, LIVE Cricket Score, one-off Test, Day 3 at Dublin

Catch the live score and all the latest updates from Ireland's historic first Test match against Pakistan at Dublin.

FirstCricket Staff, May 13, 2018

302/7
Overs
91.0
R/R
3.32
Fours
33
Sixes
1
Extras
17
Tim Murtagh 23 4 43 3

Day 2 report: An unbeaten century partnership between newcomer Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan switched the momentum to Pakistan after Ireland made a credible start to their inaugural cricket test on Saturday.

After an opening day washout, Ireland took advantage of seam conditions by making Pakistan bat and reducing the visitors to 159-6 in the second session.

Ireland celebrate taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Sohail on day two of the International Test Match at The Village in Dublin, Saturday May 12, 2018. (Donall Farmer/PA via AP)

Ireland celebrate taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Sohail on day two of the Test. AP

But Khan, batting lower than usual, and allrounder Ashraf, on debut, began a recovery before tea in the grounds of Malahide Castle, just north of Dublin. When bad light stopped play after 76 overs, Pakistan were 268-6 and in charge, with Ashraf 61 not out and Khan 52 not out.

They added 75 runs in 17 overs after tea and rode some luck.

Ashraf was dropped twice at first slip by Gary Wilson, on 24 and 36. The second time was in a 71st over in which Ashraf plundered seamer Boyd Rankin for four boundaries to rush to his maiden half-century in 52 balls.

Just before stumps was called, Ashraf slammed spinner Paul Stirling over long on for the only six of the day. He was 61 not out off 69 balls.

Khan, meanwhile, also hit seven boundaries but with much more patience. He reached his first half-century after tea, also, and he was 52 off 91 balls.

Their stand was worth 109 runs, so far.

Rankin, the former England international and only Irish player with test experience, had the honour of Ireland's first test wicket when Azhar Ali (4) edged him to second slip in the eighth over.

Debutant Imam ul-Haq (7) went the very next ball, to Tim Murtagh, struck on the knee roll and given out leg before wicket, leaving Pakistan at 13-2.

With Haris Sohail (31) and Asad Shafiq at the crease, Pakistan did not lose another wicket before lunch.

Shafiq moved to a 107-ball 50 in the afternoon session as his side reached 135-4.

Rankin eventually tempted Shafiq to pull to square leg on 62, giving him, Murtagh and Stuart Thompson two wickets apiece.

But their figures then took a thrashing from Ashraf and Khan.

Earlier, Ireland had a first ball in test cricket to remember when Azhar took a single off Murtagh. But in the process, opening partner Iman was injured. Diving to make his crease as Tyrone Kane tried to throw down the stumps, Imam — nephew of Pakistan great Inzamam — collided with onrushing wicketkeeper Niall O'Brien.

After a brief delay, Imam was able to carry on, with no wicket lost.

Ireland is the 11th nation to play the longest format of the game after the International Cricket Council awarded test status last June.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: May 13, 2018

Tags : #Boyd Rankin #Cricket #Faheem Ashraf #Imam-Ul-Haq #International Cricket Council #Ireland National Cricket Team #Ireland Vs Pakistan #Ireland Vs Pakistan 2018 #Pakistan National Cricket Team #Paul Stirling #Shadab Khan #Test Cricket

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Punjab
 11 6 5 0 12
4
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 11 5 6 0 10
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all