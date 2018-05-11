First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 42 May 10, 2018
DEL Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 9 wickets
IPL | Match 41 May 09, 2018
KOL Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ireland vs Pakistan 2018 LIVE cricket score, one-off Test at Dublin

Catch the live score from the first Test between Ireland and Pakistan taking place at Dublin

FirstCricket Staff, May 11, 2018

Preview: Ireland will look to do what no side have done in 141 years by winning their inaugural men's Test when they face Pakistan in a one-off match starting on Friday.

Ireland captain William Porterfield with his Pakistan counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo Courtesy: Twitter @Irelandcricket

Ireland captain William Porterfield with his Pakistan counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo Courtesy: Twitter @Irelandcricket

Not since Australia beat England by 45 runs in Melbourne in 1877 in the first Test ever played has a team got off to a victorious start in cricket's premier format.

Pakistan will arrive at the Malahide ground as firm favourites but Ireland captain William Porterfield hoped some classic local conditions would favour his side.

"We've always got a chance, it's sport," he said at a pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"Are we favourites? No. But we've as much chance as anyone if we do the basics right, in our own conditions we will give ourselves a very good chance. There is a lot of experience in our line-up, exciting youth as well so I don't see any reason why not.

"It is a bit stereotypical, but if we get a bit of sideways movement it is the main aspect we want to bring to the table.

"If we can have that in the game then I think it gives us the best chance of winning and I think that is a realistic chance," he added.

But such conditions could also favour a Pakistan attack set to be led by Mohammad Amir.

"He’s obviously a very skilful bowler," said opening batsman Porterfield of the left-arm quick.

"A couple of guys have faced him in county cricket and multi-day games and we played against them in white-ball cricket.

"But obviously, late swing is going to be a factor for him and sideways movement with their handy seam attack so we are going to have to fight back with the bat as well."

Porterfield and some of his Ireland team-mates had the chance to pick the brains of former Marcus Trescothick during a warm-up match against Somerset and they will look to put the former England batsman's advice to good use against Pakistan.

"He’s been playing professional cricket for 26 years, a great career so we asked if he would sit down with us and any chance you get to speak to someone with his experience is great," Porterfield explained.

"He talked about the experience of playing Test cricket and it’s just that little higher standard from county cricket as you have the extra seamer, it’s more relentless, which is what we expected.

"You still have to find your way of dealing with it. But it was a good chat."

Pakistan are set to give a Test debut to Imam-ul-Haq, the nephew of selection chief and former batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq after he scored fifties in warm-up matches against Kent and Northamptonshire.

"It is a big honour for me and my team to play this historic Test match -- the first Test match to be played in Ireland," said Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Ireland will be without seamer Nathan Smith after he 22-year-old was ruled out with a side strain and replaced in the squad by Craig Young.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: May 11, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Imam-Ul-Haq #Ireland Cricket Team #Ireland Vs Pakistan #Live Score #Mohammad Amir #Pakistan Cricket Team #Sarfraz Ahmed #SportsTracker #William Porterfield

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 11 3 8 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all