Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Ireland and New Zealand will square off for the third T20 International of the three-match series tomorrow at the Civil Service Cricket Ground at 8:30 PM IST. The newly-appointed Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner steered the side well as they have already bagged the series 2-0.

The New Zealand batting unit did significantly well in the first two games. They posted a 170-plus target after winning the toss and clinched a comfortable victory in both matches. Though the 22-yard track in Belfast is known to provide a batting-friendly surface, the Irish batters failed to stay longer while on the chase.

In the last battle between the sides, the Black Caps posted 179 runs on the board powered by wicketkeeper-batter Dane Cleaver’s unbeaten 78-run knock. Among Ireland bowlers, Joshua Little and Craig Young displayed good form and each of them got 2 wickets to their name. In reply, the Irish batting unit endured an early collapse as they got bundled out for just 91 runs. From New Zealand, Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell took three wickets each.

Ireland vs New Zealand Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Martin Guptill

Vice-captain: Michael Bracewell

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Daryl Mitchell, Harry Tector

Wicket-keeper: Lorcan Tucker

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Craig Young, Joshua Little, Lockie Ferguson

Predicted Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.