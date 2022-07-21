Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022: Belfast's Civil Service Cricket Ground Weather Update

The third and final T20 International of the three-match encounter between Ireland and New Zealand is slated to take place on Friday at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast at 8:30 PM IST. The Kiwis have already bagged the T20I series by winning the first two matches so far. With the final face-off, they will conclude their Ireland tour.

Every game of the series is being played at the Civil Service Club. The track in Belfast is batting-friendly and in the first two matches, New Zealand made full use of the pitch. Winning the toss, they batted first and made a comfortable 170-plus score on both occasions which led them to clinch a dominant victory. The bowlers of the Black Caps also played their parts while defending the chase.

On the other side, Ireland batters faced some poor sessions with the bat. In the previous clash, only two batters from the side managed to breach the 20-run mark while three players left the crease for a duck. Ireland will try to turn the table in the last match and end the series on a positive note.

Weather Update:

Ireland vs New Zealand Third T20 International is set to take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The weather condition can be cloudy during the 20-over clash. There is a chance of rain being the spoilsport in the latter half of the game. The temperature will hover between 13-20 degrees Celsius on the day. The wind speed can go around 7-8 km/h.

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.