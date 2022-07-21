Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20 International: IRE vs NZ Head-to-Head Records and Stats

New Zealand have already sealed the deal 2-0 with their massive 88-run win against Ireland in the previous game of the three-match T20 International series. They will now be eyeing a clean sweep as they will take on the Irish men for the final T20I on Friday at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast at 8:30 PM IST.

While the Kiwis will aim to whitewash the hosts by winning the upcoming match, Ireland are also ready to put up a strong competition. In their last meeting, New Zealand made a decent 179 runs on the board riding on the unbeaten 78-run knock of Dane Cleaver. In response, the Irish batting line-up fell like a pack of cards in front of the attacks of Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy and Michael Bracewell.

With the T20 World Cup approaching, Ireland will try to polish their newly-built squad. They played well in the previous matches but couldn’t find the way to the victory. In the last match of the series, though they have nothing to lose or gain, the Andy Balbirnie-led unit will eye to deliver their best to clinch at least one victory to their name.

Ireland vs New Zealand T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 03

Ireland: 00

New Zealand: 03

Tied: 00

No Result: 00

Ireland vs New Zealand Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, New Zealand beat Ireland by 88 runs at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on 20 July 2022.

Last T20 International Results:

New Zealand won by 88 runs.

New Zealand won by 31 runs.

New Zealand won by 83 runs.

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

