Ireland vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan stars as visitors win 3rd ODI by eight wickets to clinch series
Ireland batted first after winning the toss, but struggled to build any momentum as teenager Khan wreaked havoc with his leg-breaks.
Belfast: Rashid Khan starred for Afghanistan as the tourists routed Ireland by eight wickets to clinch the one-day series in Belfast on Friday.
Afghanistan pose with the trophy after clinching the 3-match ODI series. Image courtesy: Twitter/ACBofficials
Ireland batted first after winning the toss, but struggled to build any momentum as teenager Khan wreaked havoc with his leg-breaks.
Khan, 19, took three wickets for 18 runs while Mohammad Nabi and Gulbuddin Naib took two wickets apiece as Ireland were dismissed for 124 in just 36.1 overs.
It was a paltry target that Afghanistan easily chased down, reaching 127 for the loss of just two wickets inside 24 overs at Stormont.
Ihsanullah Janat top-scored with an unbeaten 57, with the opener accompanied for much of the innings by Hashmatullah Shahidi, whose 34 was the second-highest score of the match.
Afghanistan's victory ensured they took the three-match series 2-1 after winning the opening game by 29 runs on Monday and losing the second by three wickets on Wednesday.
It was a double success for Afghanistan after they also won 2-0 in last week's Twenty20 series against Ireland.
Updated Date:
Aug 31, 2018
