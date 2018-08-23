First Cricket
AFG in Ireland | 2nd T20I Aug 22, 2018
IRE Vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
AFG in Ireland | 1st T20I Aug 20, 2018
IRE Vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
AFG in Ireland Aug 24, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
AFG in IRE Aug 27, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Ireland vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan shines as visitors bowl out Gary Wilson and Co for 79 to seal T20I series

After a nail-biting 16-run win for the tourists in the opening match of the series of Monday, Ireland faltered with the bat as they were bowled out for just 79 in response to Afghanistan's 160 for eight.

Agence France-Presse, August 23, 2018

London: Afghanistan took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20I series against Ireland with a crushing 81-run victory in Bready on Wednesday.

Ireland were bowled out for a paltry 79 chasing a stiff target of 161. Image courtesy: Twitter/ @ACBofficials

Ireland were bowled out for a paltry 79 chasing a stiff target of 161. Image courtesy: Twitter/ @ACBofficials



Hazratullah Zazai top scored with 82 from just 54 balls and was ably supported by captain Asghar Afghan's 37.

Ireland's reply never recovered from a terrible start as Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson and Andy Balbirnie were all dismissed by the third over with just nine runs on the board.

William Porterfield (46) and Gary Wilson (22) led a short-lived recovery but both fell to Rashid Khan, who finished with figures of 4-17, and no other Irish batsman reached double figures.

The hosts will aim to salvage some pride from the final match of the series on Friday before a three-match ODI series in Belfast next week.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018

