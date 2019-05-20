Belfast: Afghanistan's World Cup preparations suffered a setback as they crashed to a 72-run defeat against Ireland in Sunday's one-day international.
Chasing 211 to win in Belfast, Afghanistan were dismissed for 138 after losing their last six wickets for just 44 runs.
Ireland celebrate the dismissal of an Afghan batsman. Image credit: Twitter/@ACBOfficials
Mark Adair was their chief tormentor with figures of 4-19, while Boyd Rankin took 3-40.
Afghanistan had given themselves a chance of a win as they bowled out the hosts for 210 after captain Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to field.
The visitors' bowling attacked sought to use the seam-friendly conditions to make early in-roads.
The loss of James McCollum and the in-form Andy Balbirnie, both dismissed by Dawlat Zadran for four, had Ireland set back on their heels at 35-2.
Paul Stirling and William Porterfield stabilised the Ireland innings as the pair shared a 99-run third-wicket partnership.
Stirling (71 from 94 balls) continued his rich vein of form, having scored 77 and 130 in his last two innings.
Ireland captain Porterfield (53 from 83 balls) scored his second consecutive half-century after registering 93 in his last outing against Bangladesh last Wednesday.
But Aftab Alam and Zadran each took three wickets to keep the Irish score down.
Tim Murtagh triggered Afghanistan's struggles with the bat by taking the first two wickets and leaving the tourists on 19-2.
Afghanistan's hopes faded when a fifth-wicket partnership between Asghar Afghan (29) and Mohammad Nabi (27) came to an end.
The teams will clash again in the second and final match of the series on Tuesday.
Updated Date: May 20, 2019 09:27:22 IST
Exit poll results indicate Narendra Modi-helmed NDA set to return in 2019, UPA may struggle to touch 140 seats
Exit Poll Results 2019: Pollsters say BJP-led NDA will return; Mamata calls predictions 'gossip', Congress and Omar reject numbers as 'laughable'
Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 recap: A bittersweet farewell to Westeros, and a hope of new beginnings
Indian Women's League 2019: Goalkeeper Afshan Ashiq aims to change perception of women’s football in Jammu and Kashmir
Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's 'dissent' is reflective of a strong democracy and not of cracks in the institution
Saudi Arabia says don’t want war with Iran but is ready to defend itself, as tensions continue in Persian Gulf region
Exit polls, election outcome to set tone for markets; Sebi, stock exchanges beef up surveillance to check manipulative activities
Enter Sultana’s Reality: Exploring the relationship between women and books in India
Nandita Godbole marries fact and fiction in Ten Thousand Tongues, a food book influenced by memoirs
Belfast: Afghanistan's World Cup preparations suffered a setback as they crashed to a 72-run defeat against Ireland in Sunday's one-day international.
Chasing 211 to win in Belfast, Afghanistan were dismissed for 138 after losing their last six wickets for just 44 runs.
Ireland celebrate the dismissal of an Afghan batsman. Image credit: Twitter/@ACBOfficials
Mark Adair was their chief tormentor with figures of 4-19, while Boyd Rankin took 3-40.
Afghanistan had given themselves a chance of a win as they bowled out the hosts for 210 after captain Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to field.
The visitors' bowling attacked sought to use the seam-friendly conditions to make early in-roads.
The loss of James McCollum and the in-form Andy Balbirnie, both dismissed by Dawlat Zadran for four, had Ireland set back on their heels at 35-2.
Paul Stirling and William Porterfield stabilised the Ireland innings as the pair shared a 99-run third-wicket partnership.
Stirling (71 from 94 balls) continued his rich vein of form, having scored 77 and 130 in his last two innings.
Ireland captain Porterfield (53 from 83 balls) scored his second consecutive half-century after registering 93 in his last outing against Bangladesh last Wednesday.
But Aftab Alam and Zadran each took three wickets to keep the Irish score down.
Tim Murtagh triggered Afghanistan's struggles with the bat by taking the first two wickets and leaving the tourists on 19-2.
Afghanistan's hopes faded when a fifth-wicket partnership between Asghar Afghan (29) and Mohammad Nabi (27) came to an end.
The teams will clash again in the second and final match of the series on Tuesday.
Updated Date:
May 20, 2019 09:27:22 IST
Also See
Ireland vs Afghanistan, Highlights, 1st ODI at Belfast, Full cricket score: Ireland win by 72 runs
Ireland vs West Indies: Sunil Ambris' first ODI hundred helps visitors complete their highest successful run chase in five-wicket win
Ireland vs Bangladesh, tri-series: Abu Jayed takes five as visitors earn easy win before final against West Indies