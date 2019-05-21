ODI 1 report: Afghanistan's World Cup preparations suffered a setback as they crashed to a 72-run defeat against Ireland in Sunday's one-day international.
Rahmat Shah in action against Ireland. Twitter@Irelandcricket
Chasing 211 to win in Belfast, Afghanistan were dismissed for 138 after losing their last six wickets for just 44 runs.
Mark Adair was their chief tormentor with figures of 4-19, while Boyd Rankin took 3-40.
Afghanistan had given themselves a chance of a win as they bowled out the hosts for 210 after captain Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to field.
The visitors' bowling attacked sought to use the seam-friendly conditions to make early in-roads.
The loss of James McCollum and the in-form Andy Balbirnie, both dismissed by Dawlat Zadran for four, had Ireland set back on their heels at 35-2.
Paul Stirling and William Porterfield stabilised the Ireland innings as the pair shared a 99-run third wicket partnership.
Stirling (71 from 94 balls) continued his rich vein of form, having scored 77 and 130 in his last two innings.
Ireland captain Porterfield (53 from 83 balls) scored his second consecutive half-century after registering 93 in his last outing against Bangladesh last Wednesday.
But Aftab Alam and Zadran each took three wickets to keep the Irish score down.
Tim Murtagh triggered Afghanistan's struggles with the bat by taking the first two wickets and leaving the tourists on 19-2.
Afghanistan's hopes faded when a fifth-wicket partnership between Asghar Afghan (29) and Mohammad Nabi (27) came to an end.
The teams will clash again in the second and final match of the series on Tuesday.
TOSS RESULT: Ireland won the toss and will bowl first. #BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/zgk7YXcPup
— Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) May 21, 2019
TOSS RESULT: Ireland won the toss and will bowl first. #BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/zgk7YXcPup
— Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) May 21, 2019
With inputs from Agencies.
Updated Date: May 21, 2019 23:59:43 IST
Chandrababu Naidu shows commendable gusto in keeping Opposition flock together despite exit poll disaster
In Kanyakumari, Christian fisherfolk suspect foul play in mass deletion of voters' names, cite opposition to Sagarmala as reason
Post Avengers: Endgame, Marvel needs to sidestep superhero fatigue and breathe new life into Phase 4
Three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda leaves behind a mourning paddock but also towering legacy defined by comebacks
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Murder of PDP's Mohammad Jamal Bhat allegedly for casting vote underlines Kashmir's grim political crisis
Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand police charges shooter with terrorism; Brenton Tarrant ordered to undergo psychiatric test
Indices off record highs: Day after bull run, Sensex slumps 383 points to below 39,000; Nifty sheds 119 points
Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage congestion, flood management
Mumbai coastal road project: Photographers document marine life, fishermen who stand to lose
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 126 runs
ODI 1 report: Afghanistan's World Cup preparations suffered a setback as they crashed to a 72-run defeat against Ireland in Sunday's one-day international.
Rahmat Shah in action against Ireland. Twitter@Irelandcricket
Chasing 211 to win in Belfast, Afghanistan were dismissed for 138 after losing their last six wickets for just 44 runs.
Mark Adair was their chief tormentor with figures of 4-19, while Boyd Rankin took 3-40.
Afghanistan had given themselves a chance of a win as they bowled out the hosts for 210 after captain Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to field.
The visitors' bowling attacked sought to use the seam-friendly conditions to make early in-roads.
The loss of James McCollum and the in-form Andy Balbirnie, both dismissed by Dawlat Zadran for four, had Ireland set back on their heels at 35-2.
Paul Stirling and William Porterfield stabilised the Ireland innings as the pair shared a 99-run third wicket partnership.
Stirling (71 from 94 balls) continued his rich vein of form, having scored 77 and 130 in his last two innings.
Ireland captain Porterfield (53 from 83 balls) scored his second consecutive half-century after registering 93 in his last outing against Bangladesh last Wednesday.
But Aftab Alam and Zadran each took three wickets to keep the Irish score down.
Tim Murtagh triggered Afghanistan's struggles with the bat by taking the first two wickets and leaving the tourists on 19-2.
Afghanistan's hopes faded when a fifth-wicket partnership between Asghar Afghan (29) and Mohammad Nabi (27) came to an end.
The teams will clash again in the second and final match of the series on Tuesday.
With inputs from Agencies.
Updated Date:
May 21, 2019 23:59:43 IST
Also See
Ireland vs Afghanistan: Mark Adair, Boyd Rankin run riot as hosts record 72-run win in 1st ODI
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan chief selector denies rift between players after change of guard, expects team to reach semis
Hamid Hassan, Afghanistan bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Surprise pick Hassan adds sizzling seam dimension to spin-heavy attack