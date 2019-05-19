Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

In the first ODI of the two-match series against Ireland, Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib won the toss and decided to bowl first. All eyes will be on Naib as this is the first tournament he leads his side in before the much-anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 begins on 30 May.

The weather gods in Belfast are happy as there were no signs of rain till the toss. However, it is difficult to guarantee a rain-free contest in this part of the world. The conditions are definitely overcast and the ball will surely do the talking throughout the innings.

Teams:

Afghanistan XI: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib(c), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie, William Porterfield(c), Kevin O Brien, Mark Adair, Gary Wilson(w), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin