Ireland vs Afghanistan, Highlights, 1st ODI at Belfast, Full cricket score: Ireland win by 72 runs

Check out live scorecard of the first ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan being played at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on our blog here

FirstCricket Staff, May 19, 2019 16:19:05 IST

Ireland beat Afghanistan by 72 runs

210/10
Overs
48.5
R/R
4.33
Fours
17
Sixes
2
Extras
8
138/10
Overs
35.4
R/R
3.9
Fours
11
Sixes
4
Extras
9

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

In the first ODI of the two-match series against Ireland, Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib won the toss and decided to bowl first. All eyes will be on Naib as this is the first tournament he leads his side in before the much-anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 begins on 30 May.

afghan_opt (1)The weather gods in Belfast are happy as there were no signs of rain till the toss. However, it is difficult to guarantee a rain-free contest in this part of the world. The conditions are definitely overcast and the ball will surely do the talking throughout the innings.

Teams:

Afghanistan XI: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib(c), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie, William Porterfield(c), Kevin O Brien, Mark Adair, Gary Wilson(w), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin

 

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 22:26:01 IST

