Ireland vs Afghanistan: Final T20I abandoned without a ball bowled due to a wet outfield; visitors win series 2-0
The final Twenty20 international between Ireland and Afghanistan on Friday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield.
Belfast: The final Twenty20 international between Ireland and Afghanistan on Friday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield.
Heavy overnight rain saturated the ground at Bready Cricket Club, near Belfast, and that led the umpires to call off the match before the toss was due to take place.
Afghanistan had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after wins by 16 runs and 81 runs on Monday and Wednesday respectively.
The teams, now both full Test nations, will meet again in a three-match one-day international series in Belfast next week.
Updated Date:
Aug 24, 2018
