Ireland vs Afghanistan: Asghar Stanikzai and Co begin ODI series on winning note, beat hosts by 29 runs in first encounter
Ireland, beaten 2-0 in the recent T20 series, were chasing a target of 228 to win but were bowled out for 198.
Belfast: Afghanistan beat Ireland by 29 runs in the first one-day international of a three-match series in Belfast on Monday.
Afghanistan begin the ODI campaign on winning note. Image courtesy: Twitter/ACBofficials
The hosts, beaten 2-0 in the recent T20I series, were chasing a target of 228 to win but were bowled out for 198.
Having slipped to 93 for four, Ireland were relying on Andy Balbirnie, but when he fell for a gritty 55 their hopes evaporated.
Earlier, Ireland's bowlers had restricted Afghanistan to 227 for nine.
Gulbadin Naib topscored with 64 and shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 77 with Hashmatullah Shahidi, who hit 54. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Aftab Alam did the major damage with the ball, finishing with two wickets a piece for the visitors.
Updated Date:
Aug 28, 2018
