Ireland vs Afghanistan: Asghar Stanikzai and Co begin ODI series on winning note, beat hosts by 29 runs in first encounter

Ireland, beaten 2-0 in the recent T20 series, were chasing a target of 228 to win but were bowled out for 198.

Agence France-Presse, August 28, 2018

Belfast: Afghanistan beat Ireland by 29 runs in the first one-day international of a three-match series in Belfast on Monday.

Afghanistan begin the ODI campaign on winning note. Image courtesy: Twitter/ACBofficials

The hosts, beaten 2-0 in the recent T20I series, were chasing a target of 228 to win but were bowled out for 198.

Having slipped to 93 for four, Ireland were relying on Andy Balbirnie, but when he fell for a gritty 55 their hopes evaporated.

Earlier, Ireland's bowlers had restricted Afghanistan to 227 for nine.

Gulbadin Naib topscored with 64 and shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 77 with Hashmatullah Shahidi, who hit 54. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Aftab Alam did the major damage with the ball, finishing with two wickets a piece for the visitors.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018

