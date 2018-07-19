Ireland to play historic four-day Test match against England in July 2019 at Lord's
Ireland made their Test debut against Pakistan at Malahide in May and in 2019 they will head to London for a four-day match against England at the home of cricket from 24-27 July.

July 19, 2018
London: England's historic first Test match against Ireland will be played at Lord's in July 2019.
Ireland made their Test debut against Pakistan at Malahide in May and in 2019 they will head to London for a four-day match against England at the home of cricket from 24-27 July.
Ireland played their first Test against Pakistan in May 2018. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@IrelandCricket
It will be the first ever meeting between the two local rivals in the game's longest format.
The clash is the precursor to next year's Ashes series between England and Australia, which begins at Edgbaston on 1 August.
Lord's hosts the second Ashes Test followed by Headingley, Old Trafford and the Oval.
ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said, "We fully supported the ICC's decision to award full membership to Cricket Ireland and we expect next summer's inaugural Test match at Lord's against our neighbours to be an historic celebration for all Irish cricket fans.
"It will also provide excellent Ashes preparation for England against an Irish team whose impressive performance against Pakistan earlier this year showed they can compete strongly in this form of the game."
Updated Date:
Jul 19, 2018
