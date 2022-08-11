Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Ireland Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Ireland Vs Afghanistan At Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 11 August, 2022

11 August, 2022
Starts 20:00 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

0/0 (0.0 ov)

2nd T20I
Ireland

Ireland

Yet To Bat

Afghanistan Ireland
0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Match yet to begin

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)

Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I in Belfast, Full cricket score and updates

Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the second T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan in Belfast

Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I in Belfast, Full cricket score and updates

Ireland vs Afghanistan, second T20I, LIVE CRICKET and UPDATES: Ireland lead the series. (Photo Source: Afghanistan Cricket/Twitter)

Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Ireland and Afghanistan will be up against each other in the second T20I. Ireland lead the series 1-0 after the batters put up a good show in the first encounter. The Afghanistan side will now look to make a comeback while the hosts will seek to stretch lead in Belfast.

SQUADS

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Noor Ahmad

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Fionn Hand, Stephen Doheny, Craig Young

Updated Date: August 11, 2022 19:14:20 IST

