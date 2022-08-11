Ireland Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (t20) Ireland Vs Afghanistan At Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 11 August, 2022 Starts 20:00 (IST) Match yet to begin Afghanistan 0/0 (0.0 ov) 2nd T20I Ireland Yet To Bat Afghanistan Ireland 0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0 Match yet to begin This Over Batting Status R B 4s 6s Bowling 0 M R W Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0) 0 (0) R/R: 0 0 0(0) S.R (0)

Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I in Belfast, Full cricket score and updates

Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the second T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan in Belfast

FirstCricket Staff

August 11th, 2022

19:14:20 IST

Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Ireland and Afghanistan will be up against each other in the second T20I. Ireland lead the series 1-0 after the batters put up a good show in the first encounter. The Afghanistan side will now look to make a comeback while the hosts will seek to stretch lead in Belfast. SQUADS Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Noor Ahmad Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Fionn Hand, Stephen Doheny, Craig Young Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.