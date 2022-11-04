Ireland became the first team to produce two hat-tricks in T20 World Cup history after their 23-year-old pacer Josh Little grabbed a trio of New Zealand victims during his side’s Group 1, Super 12 match on Friday in Adelaide.

Notably, Little is the second Irish player to clinch a hat trick in the T20 WC after all-rounder Curtis Campher, who took a hat trick back in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

In the 19th over of New Zealand’s innings, who were put to bat first by Ireland, Little clinched scalps of skipper Kane Williamson (61 off 35 balls), James Neesham, and Mitchell Santner (golden ducks) on the second, third and fourth ball.

It reduced Kiwis from 174/3 to 174/6.

Interestingly, Josh Little also became the second bowler to take a hat trick in the 2022 edition of the tournament. Earlier, it was Karthik Meiyappan of UAE who clinched a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in round one of the tournament in Geelong.

Little is also the sixth player overall to get a hat-trick in the global T20I cricket event.

The first bowler to take a hat-trick in T20 World Cup was legendary Australian pacer Brett Lee, who got it against Bangladesh back in the 2007 edition of the tournament.

After this, the 2021 edition of the tournament witnessed three hat tricks. Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (against South Africa), Curtis Campher (against Netherlands), and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada (against England) were the bowlers who achieved this feat.

Talking about the match, all round New Zealand powered by performances from skipper Kane Williamson and bowlers finished their group stage campaign on top of Group 1 table after a 35-run win over Ireland in Adelaide on Friday.

New Zealand scored 185 for six against Ireland after being asked to bat. Williamson scored 61 off 35 balls.

Left-arm pacer Joshua Little (3/22) scalped a hat trick for Ireland.

Chasing the total, Ireland finished at 150 nine in 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson (3/22) picked up three wickets for New Zealand.

Notably, New Zealand have finished their group-stage campaign with three wins in five matches and a total of seven points. Ireland have finished their campaign in the fifth position in the points table with three points and one win in five matches. With a high run rate, the Black Caps are big favorites to cruise into the semis even if Australia and England win their final matches.

(With ANI inputs)