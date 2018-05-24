First Cricket
Ireland batsman Ed Joyce announces retirement from all forms of game fortnight after playing maiden Test

Ed Joyce played a total of 78 one day internationals — 17 for his adopted country of England — and 18 Twenty 20 Internationals, two for England.

AFP, May 24, 2018

Ireland international Ed Joyce on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket less than a fortnight after realising his dream of playing a Test for Ireland.

The 39-year-old was one of the 11 men who made history against Pakistan in Malahide earlier this month, when Ireland became the 11th Test-playing nation.

File image of Ed Joyce. Reuters

File image of Ed Joyce. Reuters

He returned to the Irish fold in time for the 2011 World Cup and became the side's senior player as well as one of the most reliable batsmen.

Joyce, who last year ended a county career that began in 1999, will take up a backroom position with Cricket Ireland as a batting and leadership coach.

"I feel now is the right time to stop playing and get started on a new chapter," he said. "The recent Test match against Pakistan was such an incredible few days and was the perfect game for me to say was my last in professional cricket."

William Porterfield, Joyce's long-time team-mate and Ireland skipper, said, "He has had such an amazing career that he can be so proud of over the past 20 or so years. For it to culminate in taking the field for Ireland's first ever Test match was the icing on the cake, I'm sure."

Updated Date: May 24, 2018

